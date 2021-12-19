Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $146.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $151.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

