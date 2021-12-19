Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 94,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

NYSE:GBAB opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.