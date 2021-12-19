Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 658 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

