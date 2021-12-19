Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Up 54.0% in November

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the November 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $458.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

