Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.86. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

