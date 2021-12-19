Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.72.

Eaton stock opened at $165.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.86. Eaton has a 12 month low of $113.95 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

