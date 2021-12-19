eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0225 on Major Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00325574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

