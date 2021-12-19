eBoost Trading Down 22.1% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $5.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00325574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.