Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $14.70 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.30.
Shares of EC stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.