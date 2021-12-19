Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $14.70 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Shares of EC stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 689.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $9,879,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $2,602,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

