Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.86

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 36349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The company’s revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

