Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Educational Development from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Educational Development by 12.5% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDUC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,563. Educational Development has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $32.94 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

