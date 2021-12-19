Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $114.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.36. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.56.
In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,024,788. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
