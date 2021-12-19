Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $114.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.36. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,024,788. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.