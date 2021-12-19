Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given a C$9.50 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.69. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

