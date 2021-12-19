Element Wealth LLC Acquires 1,370 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5,956.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,940,000 after buying an additional 2,165,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,106,000 after buying an additional 1,178,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,027 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,079,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,079,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

