Element Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

