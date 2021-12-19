Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Update

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

