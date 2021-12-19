Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERJ. UBS Group raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.87.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,747. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.08. Embraer has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 40.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,290 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after buying an additional 640,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.