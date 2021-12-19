Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMHTF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cannabis company. The firm engages in the production distribution, and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

