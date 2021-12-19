Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMHTF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.