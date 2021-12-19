Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $42.37 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40.

