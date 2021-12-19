Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 137.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter worth $9,323,000. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 259,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 127,447 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,231,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103,399 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,175,000.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

