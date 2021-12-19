Emfo LLC Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Emfo LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 61.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

