Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $729.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $751.92 million. Endo International posted sales of $760.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,104,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Endo International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Endo International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.