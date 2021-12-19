Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Cut by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 80,506 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $11,869,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

