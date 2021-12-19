Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.43. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

