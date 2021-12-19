Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ERF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 1,026.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 442.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,746 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. 4,469,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,455. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.