Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Short Interest Up 32.4% in November

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Engie Brasil Energia stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 130,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,410. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. Engie Brasil Energia has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.