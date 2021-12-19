Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells $4,028,881.20 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $189.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 164.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.76.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,502,920,000 after acquiring an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

