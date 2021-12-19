Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Sells $4,028,881.20 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $189.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 164.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.76.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
