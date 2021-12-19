Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.52 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

