EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of EPR Properties worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,449,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,443,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,427,000 after purchasing an additional 252,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,566,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 159,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

