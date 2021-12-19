ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 8.5%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 700,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent SEC filing.

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

