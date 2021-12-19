Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Buys $670,800.00 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.48. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

