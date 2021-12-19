Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 780,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,500. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE EVRI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

