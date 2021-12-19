Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.45 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $122.37 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.12 or 0.08295871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,778.17 or 0.99886502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,448,312 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

