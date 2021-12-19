Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.40. 2,971,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,948. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

