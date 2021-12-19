Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

