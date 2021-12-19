Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $42.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expensify traded as low as $32.82 and last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 3004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. As a group, research analysts predict that Expensify Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

