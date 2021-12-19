Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

FMNB opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 15,589 shares of company stock valued at $248,654 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $1,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

