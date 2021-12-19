FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $238.52, but opened at $251.63. FedEx shares last traded at $258.33, with a volume of 80,587 shares changing hands.

The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average of $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

