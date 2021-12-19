FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $238.52, but opened at $251.63. FedEx shares last traded at $258.33, with a volume of 80,587 shares changing hands.
The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.
FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.60 and a 200 day moving average of $262.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)
FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
