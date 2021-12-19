Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,717.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $166.23 on Thursday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $1.665 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,343,000 after purchasing an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ferguson by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ferguson by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

