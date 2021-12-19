Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 131.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,319 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 1.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS:PFFD opened at $25.48 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.