Fermata Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after buying an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,390,000 after buying an additional 3,116,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after buying an additional 2,859,600 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after buying an additional 2,728,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

