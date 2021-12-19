Fermata Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $171.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

