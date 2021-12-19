Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

