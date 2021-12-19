Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2,770.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

