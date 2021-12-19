Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $424.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.11 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

