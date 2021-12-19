Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGPR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 1,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

