Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FGPR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 1,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.