Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

Shares of FITB opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

