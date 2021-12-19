Financial Avengers Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Financial Avengers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

