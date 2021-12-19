Financial Contrast: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 9.68% 20.91% 14.86% AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87%

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Hackett Group and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than AgileThought.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hackett Group and AgileThought’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $239.48 million 2.46 $5.47 million $0.79 25.08 AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats AgileThought on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. The company was founded by Ted A. Fernandez and David N. Dungan in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

