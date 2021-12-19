Financial Review: Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paradigm Medical Industries and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $53.33, suggesting a potential upside of 163.11%.

Volatility and Risk

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology 3.79% 6.32% 4.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 2.15 -$620,000.00 $0.39 51.97

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tactile Systems Technology.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

